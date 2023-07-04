Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.83% last month.

July 03, 2023, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) trading session started at the price of $13.88, that was 0.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.90 and dropped to $13.79 before settling in for the closing price of $13.86. A 52-week range for GSBD has been $12.75 – $18.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 21.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -71.60%. With a float of $102.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.59 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.29, operating margin of +40.66, and the pretax margin is +17.62.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 30.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 263,120. In this transaction. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $13.16, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.53) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.24 while generating a return on equity of 3.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.28% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD)

The latest stats from [Goldman Sachs BDC Inc., GSBD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was inferior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s (GSBD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.97. The third major resistance level sits at $14.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.75. The third support level lies at $13.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Key Stats

There are 109,463K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.57 billion. As of now, sales total 357,450 K while income totals 55,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 107,400 K while its last quarter net income were 28,060 K.