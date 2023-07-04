Search
Shaun Noe
HLTH (Cue Health Inc.) climbed 6.69 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Company News

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.39, up 6.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.398 and dropped to $0.3807 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Over the past 52 weeks, HLTH has traded in a range of $0.36-$5.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -322.40%. With a float of $126.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.08 million.

The firm has a total of 1515 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.75, operating margin of -42.12, and the pretax margin is -42.15.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cue Health Inc. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 88,334. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 29,269 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,939,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 24,147 for $2.98, making the entire transaction worth $71,958. This insider now owns 3,939,647 shares in total.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.61) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -40.14 while generating a return on equity of -30.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -322.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cue Health Inc.’s (HLTH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cue Health Inc., HLTH], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cue Health Inc.’s (HLTH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6419, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1240. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3957. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4055. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4130. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3784, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3709. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3611.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.46 million has total of 151,619K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 483,480 K in contrast with the sum of -194,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,770 K and last quarter income was -94,200 K.

