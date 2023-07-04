Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) kicked off at the price of $0.30: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

June 30, 2023, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) trading session started at the price of $0.30, that was 1.16% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for HYMC has been $0.28 – $1.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.70%. With a float of $156.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.27 million.

The firm has a total of 64 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.50, operating margin of -160.97, and the pretax margin is -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 23,129. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 67,629 shares at a rate of $0.34, taking the stock ownership to the 2,125,447 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 45,621 for $0.34, making the entire transaction worth $15,602. This insider now owns 1,099,177 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -183.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC], we can find that recorded value of 2.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3551, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5141. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3035. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3118. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3235. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2835, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2718. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2635.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are 200,271K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 58.25 million. As of now, sales total 33,230 K while income totals -60,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,470 K while its last quarter net income were -13,940 K.