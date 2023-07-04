IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) with a beta value of 1.28 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On July 03, 2023, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) opened at $62.68, higher 0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.86 and dropped to $62.68 before settling in for the closing price of $62.80. Price fluctuations for IAC have ranged from $41.52 to $81.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 9.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -314.70% at the time writing. With a float of $78.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.36, operating margin of -5.53, and the pretax margin is -29.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IAC/InterActiveCorp is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 1,561,866. In this transaction Director of this company bought 32,600 shares at a rate of $47.91, taking the stock ownership to the 157,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Director bought 73,641 for $46.78, making the entire transaction worth $3,444,926. This insider now owns 124,484 shares in total.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.82) by $5.39. This company achieved a net margin of -22.40 while generating a return on equity of -17.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -314.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.76 million, its volume of 0.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s (IAC) raw stochastic average was set at 96.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.17 in the near term. At $64.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $65.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) Key Stats

There are currently 80,065K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,235 M according to its annual income of -1,170 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,084 M and its income totaled 417,780 K.