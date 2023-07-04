IBKR (Interactive Brokers Group Inc.) climbed 0.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 03, 2023, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) opened at $83.02, higher 0.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.08 and dropped to $82.44 before settling in for the closing price of $83.07. Price fluctuations for IBKR have ranged from $52.43 to $90.19 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 17.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.70% at the time writing. With a float of $99.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2872 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.25, operating margin of +74.46, and the pretax margin is +47.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 8,900,423. In this transaction Director of this company sold 108,844 shares at a rate of $81.77, taking the stock ownership to the 2,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chairman sold 20,000 for $77.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,555,106. This insider now owns 1,630,605 shares in total.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +9.08 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.35% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)

Looking closely at Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.86 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR) raw stochastic average was set at 66.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.61. However, in the short run, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.37. Second resistance stands at $85.04. The third major resistance level sits at $86.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Key Stats

There are currently 419,608K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,067 M according to its annual income of 380,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,056 M and its income totaled 148,000 K.