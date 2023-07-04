Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 580 K

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $9.88, down -11.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.88 and dropped to $8.38 before settling in for the closing price of $9.93. Over the past 52 weeks, ICVX has traded in a range of $2.28-$16.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.00%. With a float of $34.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.27 million.

In an organization with 60 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Icosavax Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 03, was worth 144,743. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 16,356 shares at a rate of $8.85, taking the stock ownership to the 290,054 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 10,000 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 141,847 shares in total.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.59) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Icosavax Inc.’s (ICVX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Icosavax Inc. (ICVX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Icosavax Inc.’s (ICVX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.76. However, in the short run, Icosavax Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.50. Second resistance stands at $10.44. The third major resistance level sits at $11.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.50.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 452.47 million has total of 41,427K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 580 K in contrast with the sum of -91,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -24,560 K.