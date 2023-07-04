IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.55% last month.

July 03, 2023, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) trading session started at the price of $23.46, that was -0.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.65 and dropped to $22.775 before settling in for the closing price of $23.50. A 52-week range for IDYA has been $9.00 – $26.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.30%. With a float of $47.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.37 million.

In an organization with 107 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.87, operating margin of -122.72, and the pretax margin is -115.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 81,792. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,553 shares at a rate of $23.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 432 for $23.00, making the entire transaction worth $9,938. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.55) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -115.17 while generating a return on equity of -18.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 73.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.71. However, in the short run, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.42. Second resistance stands at $23.97. The third major resistance level sits at $24.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.22. The third support level lies at $21.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

There are 57,290K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.35 billion. As of now, sales total 50,930 K while income totals -58,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,880 K while its last quarter net income were -23,640 K.