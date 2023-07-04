Innodata Inc. (INOD) plunged -0.71 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On July 03, 2023, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) opened at $11.54, lower -0.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.5606 and dropped to $10.71 before settling in for the closing price of $11.33. Price fluctuations for INOD have ranged from $2.78 to $14.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 5.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -596.50% at the time writing. With a float of $24.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.46 million.

In an organization with 4205 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.01, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -13.27.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Innodata Inc. is 9.47%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 508,958. In this transaction Director of this company sold 41,278 shares at a rate of $12.33, taking the stock ownership to the 1,008,615 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $12.26, making the entire transaction worth $12,260. This insider now owns 500 shares in total.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -15.11 while generating a return on equity of -49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -596.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -61.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Innodata Inc. (INOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41

Technical Analysis of Innodata Inc. (INOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was better than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Innodata Inc.’s (INOD) raw stochastic average was set at 65.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.87. However, in the short run, Innodata Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.54. Second resistance stands at $11.98. The third major resistance level sits at $12.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.84.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Key Stats

There are currently 27,550K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 322.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 79,000 K according to its annual income of -11,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,840 K and its income totaled -2,110 K.