Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.46%

On July 03, 2023, Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) opened at $0.89, lower -2.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.89 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Price fluctuations for LUCY have ranged from $0.70 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -107.00% at the time writing. With a float of $7.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.92 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.53, operating margin of -845.22, and the pretax margin is -861.16.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Innovative Eyewear Inc. is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -861.16 while generating a return on equity of -267.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s (LUCY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 183.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 215.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9506, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7476. However, in the short run, Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8841. Second resistance stands at $0.9070. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9241. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8441, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8270. The third support level lies at $0.8041 if the price breaches the second support level.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Key Stats

There are currently 8,417K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 660 K according to its annual income of -5,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140 K and its income totaled -1,430 K.