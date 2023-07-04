Investors finally get a glimpse of Black Knight Inc. (BKI) volume hitting the figure of 0.39 million.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) stock priced at $59.83, down -0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.985 and dropped to $59.50 before settling in for the closing price of $59.73. BKI’s price has ranged from $53.15 to $68.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 8.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 117.90%. With a float of $150.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.98, operating margin of +19.98, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Black Knight Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.16 while generating a return on equity of 19.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.40% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Black Knight Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Black Knight Inc. (BKI)

The latest stats from [Black Knight Inc., BKI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.73 million was inferior to 1.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Black Knight Inc.’s (BKI) raw stochastic average was set at 53.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.19. The third major resistance level sits at $60.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.22. The third support level lies at $58.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.22 billion, the company has a total of 156,771K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,552 M while annual income is 452,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 382,200 K while its latest quarter income was 141,800 K.