Investors finally get a glimpse of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) volume hitting the figure of 0.27 million.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $490.96, down -1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $493.535 and dropped to $479.99 before settling in for the closing price of $497.08. Over the past 52 weeks, CTAS has traded in a range of $363.59-$497.97.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 8.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.80%. With a float of $86.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 43000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.24, operating margin of +20.21, and the pretax margin is +19.08.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cintas Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 714,913. In this transaction VP & CFO of this company sold 1,618 shares at a rate of $441.85, taking the stock ownership to the 30,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 12, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CAO sold 14,795 for $444.98, making the entire transaction worth $6,583,479. This insider now owns 23,318 shares in total.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.04) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +15.66 while generating a return on equity of 35.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.11% during the next five years compared to 22.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cintas Corporation’s (CTAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.46, a number that is poised to hit 3.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

The latest stats from [Cintas Corporation, CTAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.32 million was inferior to 0.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.60.

During the past 100 days, Cintas Corporation’s (CTAS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $473.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $444.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $493.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $500.53. The third major resistance level sits at $507.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $480.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $473.44. The third support level lies at $466.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.76 billion has total of 101,702K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,854 M in contrast with the sum of 1,236 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,190 M and last quarter income was 325,830 K.