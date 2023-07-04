Investors finally get a glimpse of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) volume hitting the figure of 0.35 million.

On July 03, 2023, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) opened at $8.63, lower -0.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.64 and dropped to $8.61 before settling in for the closing price of $8.62. Price fluctuations for GLOP have ranged from $4.70 to $9.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -1.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 460.50% at the time writing. With a float of $35.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2356 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.10, operating margin of +50.38, and the pretax margin is +32.07.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GasLog Partners LP is 30.22%, while institutional ownership is 23.60%.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +32.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 460.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.10% during the next five years compared to -1.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, GasLog Partners LP’s (GLOP) raw stochastic average was set at 49.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.64 in the near term. At $8.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.59. The third support level lies at $8.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Key Stats

There are currently 54,013K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 444.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 371,030 K according to its annual income of 118,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 99,070 K and its income totaled 36,380 K.