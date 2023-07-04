Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of Genius Group Limited (GNS) volume hitting the figure of 0.43 million.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) stock priced at $0.71, up 3.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.74 and dropped to $0.71 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. GNS’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $11.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -810.50%. With a float of $20.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 573 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.99, operating margin of -74.84, and the pretax margin is -309.53.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -302.55 while generating a return on equity of -753.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -810.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90 and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9028, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7811. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7342 in the near term. At $0.7534, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7679. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7005, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6860. The third support level lies at $0.6668 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.62 million, the company has a total of 27,705K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,190 K while annual income is -55,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,780 K while its latest quarter income was -48,960 K.

