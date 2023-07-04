Investors finally get a glimpse of KBR Inc. (KBR) volume hitting the figure of 0.47 million.

On July 03, 2023, KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) opened at $64.90, higher 1.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.76 and dropped to $64.69 before settling in for the closing price of $65.06. Price fluctuations for KBR have ranged from $41.96 to $65.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 9.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 556.10% at the time writing. With a float of $134.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.61, operating margin of +6.22, and the pretax margin is +4.33.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KBR Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 107.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 31,354. In this transaction EVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 480 shares at a rate of $65.32, taking the stock ownership to the 14,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s President and CEO sold 119,889 for $61.21, making the entire transaction worth $7,338,118. This insider now owns 669,639 shares in total.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.88 while generating a return on equity of 11.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 556.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.29% during the next five years compared to -7.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KBR Inc. (KBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KBR Inc. (KBR)

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, KBR Inc.’s (KBR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.06 in the near term. At $66.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.31. The third support level lies at $63.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) Key Stats

There are currently 135,722K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,564 M according to its annual income of 190,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,703 M and its income totaled 86,000 K.