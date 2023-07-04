Investors finally get a glimpse of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) volume hitting the figure of 0.26 million.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) stock priced at $18.88, up 3.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.48 and dropped to $18.57 before settling in for the closing price of $18.75. VERV’s price has ranged from $13.01 to $43.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.50%. With a float of $55.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 204 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -245.75, operating margin of -8536.17, and the pretax margin is -8105.82.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Verve Therapeutics Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 105.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 19,852. In this transaction CSO & CMO of this company sold 865 shares at a rate of $22.95, taking the stock ownership to the 6,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 554 for $22.10, making the entire transaction worth $12,243. This insider now owns 2,186 shares in total.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.84 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8108.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 377.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

The latest stats from [Verve Therapeutics Inc., VERV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.5 million was inferior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s (VERV) raw stochastic average was set at 60.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.05. The third major resistance level sits at $20.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.23. The third support level lies at $17.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.25 billion, the company has a total of 61,918K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,940 K while annual income is -157,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,400 K while its latest quarter income was -51,980 K.