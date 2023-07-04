Investors must take note of Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) performance last week, which was 0.09%.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock priced at $31.91, up 0.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.25 and dropped to $31.72 before settling in for the closing price of $31.93. BEAM’s price has ranged from $28.62 to $73.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.40%. With a float of $69.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.27 million.

In an organization with 507 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.94, operating margin of -555.61, and the pretax margin is -427.08.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 346,115. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 11,654 shares at a rate of $29.70, taking the stock ownership to the 69,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s CEO sold 6,493 for $29.09, making the entire transaction worth $188,904. This insider now owns 1,117,979 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -474.54 while generating a return on equity of -37.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46, a number that is poised to hit -1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.62. However, in the short run, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.21. Second resistance stands at $32.50. The third major resistance level sits at $32.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.44. The third support level lies at $31.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.54 billion, the company has a total of 76,217K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60,920 K while annual income is -289,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,210 K while its latest quarter income was -96,460 K.