Investors must take note of Hesai Group’s (HSAI) performance last week, which was 12.27%.

On July 03, 2023, Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) opened at $10.88, higher 8.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.91 and dropped to $10.75 before settling in for the closing price of $10.53. Price fluctuations for HSAI have ranged from $7.35 to $30.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.60% at the time writing. With a float of $72.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1020 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.24, operating margin of -32.35, and the pretax margin is -25.01.

Hesai Group (HSAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hesai Group is 23.98%, while institutional ownership is 31.53%.

Hesai Group (HSAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -25.01 while generating a return on equity of -9.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hesai Group (HSAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hesai Group (HSAI)

Looking closely at Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

However, in the short run, Hesai Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.92. Second resistance stands at $12.49. The third major resistance level sits at $13.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.60.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) Key Stats

There are currently 125,535K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 174,370 K according to its annual income of -43,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 62,600 K and its income totaled -17,320 K.