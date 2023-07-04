Investors must take note of IGC Pharma Inc.’s (IGC) performance last week, which was -0.06%.

IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.32, up 2.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.31 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, IGC has traded in a range of $0.28-$0.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -7.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -43.10%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -109.07, operating margin of -3886.15, and the pretax margin is -3782.37.

IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of IGC Pharma Inc. is 17.12%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -3782.37 while generating a return on equity of -52.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IGC Pharma Inc.’s (IGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC)

IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, IGC Pharma Inc.’s (IGC) raw stochastic average was set at 30.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3199, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3747. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3297 in the near term. At $0.3347, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3445. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3149, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3051. The third support level lies at $0.3001 if the price breaches the second support level.

IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.39 million has total of 53,077K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 400 K in contrast with the sum of -15,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 330 K and last quarter income was -2,250 K.