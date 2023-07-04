Search
Investors must take note of KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) performance last week, which was 4.44%.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.65, up 7.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.71 and dropped to $0.64 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Over the past 52 weeks, KULR has traded in a range of $0.55-$2.22.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 76.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.70%. With a float of $74.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.88 million.

In an organization with 62 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.68, operating margin of -457.76, and the pretax margin is -486.56.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 38,289. In this transaction Executive Technical Fellow of this company sold 61,756 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 670,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 28, when Company’s Executive Technical Fellow sold 38,244 for $0.64, making the entire transaction worth $24,476. This insider now owns 732,116 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -486.56 while generating a return on equity of -144.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6865, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1513. However, in the short run, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7334. Second resistance stands at $0.7568. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8034. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6634, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6168. The third support level lies at $0.5934 if the price breaches the second support level.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 81.25 million has total of 116,230K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,990 K in contrast with the sum of -19,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,760 K and last quarter income was -6,600 K.

Newsletter

 

A major move is in the offing as Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) market cap hits 386.46 million

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) stock priced at $5.84, down -2.04% from the previous...
Read more

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 23.79% last month.

-
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $11.21, up 3.61% from the previous trading...
Read more

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) last year’s performance of 70.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.96, soaring 7.44% from the previous trading day....
Read more

