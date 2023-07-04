Investors must take note of Leonardo DRS Inc.’s (DRS) performance last week, which was 5.46%.

On July 03, 2023, Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) opened at $17.40, higher 0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.48 and dropped to $17.245 before settling in for the closing price of $17.34. Price fluctuations for DRS have ranged from $7.51 to $17.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 152.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 276.20% at the time writing. With a float of $50.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $260.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.98, operating margin of +9.39, and the pretax margin is +19.49.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Leonardo DRS Inc. is 80.79%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.04 while generating a return on equity of 21.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 276.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

The latest stats from [Leonardo DRS Inc., DRS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was inferior to 0.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Leonardo DRS Inc.’s (DRS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.62. The third major resistance level sits at $17.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.15. The third support level lies at $17.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Key Stats

There are currently 261,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,693 M according to its annual income of 405,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 569,000 K and its income totaled 12,000 K.