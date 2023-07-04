Investors must take note of Niu Technologies’s (NIU) performance last week, which was 0.49%.

July 03, 2023, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) trading session started at the price of $4.07, that was 4.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.28 and dropped to $4.0676 before settling in for the closing price of $3.98. A 52-week range for NIU has been $2.57 – $9.05.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 32.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -122.60%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 641 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.38, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -2.25.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.98% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Niu Technologies (NIU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14 and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 53.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.28 in the near term. At $4.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.96. The third support level lies at $3.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

There are 76,840K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 331.12 million. As of now, sales total 459,400 K while income totals -7,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 60,750 K while its last quarter net income were -8,790 K.