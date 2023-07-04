Investors must take note of TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s (MEDS) performance last week, which was -16.75%.

On July 03, 2023, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) opened at $13.03, higher 4.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.40 and dropped to $12.92 before settling in for the closing price of $13.05. Price fluctuations for MEDS have ranged from $3.77 to $26.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 31.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.30% at the time writing. With a float of $0.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 33 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.62, operating margin of -24.08, and the pretax margin is -34.15.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is 27.80%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 1,620. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $1.08, taking the stock ownership to the 21,139 shares.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.45) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -30.33 while generating a return on equity of -153.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s (MEDS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 333.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 170.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.73 in the near term. At $15.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.34. The third support level lies at $11.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Key Stats

There are currently 681K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,450 K according to its annual income of -3,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,250 K and its income totaled -680 K.