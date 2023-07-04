Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,210 K

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $1.09, up 0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Over the past 52 weeks, IVDA has traded in a range of $0.47-$2.91.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 15.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.30%. With a float of $12.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.56, operating margin of -74.51, and the pretax margin is -74.80.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Iveda Solutions Inc. is 6.72%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 2,499. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,200 shares at a rate of $0.59, taking the stock ownership to the 700,342 shares.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -74.87 while generating a return on equity of -98.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Iveda Solutions Inc.’s (IVDA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24

Technical Analysis of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) saw its 5-day average volume 90080.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Iveda Solutions Inc.’s (IVDA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2129, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0059. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1699 in the near term. At $1.1899, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2299. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1099, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0699. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0499.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.37 million has total of 16,013K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,470 K in contrast with the sum of -3,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,210 K and last quarter income was -550 K.