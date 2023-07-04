Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.49% last month.

On July 03, 2023, Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) opened at $11.65, higher 3.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.615 and dropped to $11.65 before settling in for the closing price of $11.87. Price fluctuations for JANX have ranged from $10.00 to $23.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -93.70% at the time writing. With a float of $37.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 60 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.23, operating margin of -779.04, and the pretax margin is -732.22.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Janux Therapeutics Inc. is 1.44%, while institutional ownership is 99.10%.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.49) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -732.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -93.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX)

The latest stats from [Janux Therapeutics Inc., JANX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.21 million was superior to 0.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Janux Therapeutics Inc.’s (JANX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.15. The third major resistance level sits at $13.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.22. The third support level lies at $10.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) Key Stats

There are currently 41,833K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 513.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,610 K according to its annual income of -63,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,050 K and its income totaled -17,460 K.