Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.22 million

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) stock priced at $0.43, down -0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4389 and dropped to $0.405 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. JUPW’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $1.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.30%. With a float of $15.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.02, operating margin of -185.42, and the pretax margin is -245.66.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Jupiter Wellness Inc. is 23.30%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 57,654. In this transaction Director of this company bought 64,060 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 122,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Director bought 64,060 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $57,654. This insider now owns 122,000 shares in total.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -245.66 while generating a return on equity of -150.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62

Technical Analysis of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.22 million, its volume of 0.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s (JUPW) raw stochastic average was set at 29.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3879, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6633. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4276 in the near term. At $0.4502, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4615. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3937, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3824. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3598.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.12 million, the company has a total of 26,655K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,200 K while annual income is -15,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,120 K while its latest quarter income was -1,310 K.