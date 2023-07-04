Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) plunged -1.34 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) stock priced at $6.74, down -1.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.85 and dropped to $6.58 before settling in for the closing price of $6.74. KLR’s price has ranged from $1.57 to $10.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -144.60%. With a float of $12.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 640 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.15, operating margin of -11.13, and the pretax margin is -30.27.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Kaleyra Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 42,042. In this transaction Director of this company bought 58,286 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 311,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s insider sold 25,000 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $18,945. This insider now owns 270,684 shares in total.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.76 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -29.05 while generating a return on equity of -123.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kaleyra Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR)

The latest stats from [Kaleyra Inc., KLR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.74 million was superior to 0.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Kaleyra Inc.’s (KLR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.02. The third major resistance level sits at $7.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.37.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 87.78 million, the company has a total of 13,199K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 339,170 K while annual income is -98,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 83,620 K while its latest quarter income was -9,960 K.