Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) kicked off at the price of $2.17: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On July 03, 2023, Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) opened at $2.12, higher 2.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.17 and dropped to $2.12 before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. Price fluctuations for KLTR have ranged from $1.53 to $2.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.80% at the time writing. With a float of $75.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.09 million.

The firm has a total of 681 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.49, operating margin of -31.53, and the pretax margin is -35.91.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kaltura Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 6,050. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,245 shares at a rate of $1.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,023,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,739 for $1.82, making the entire transaction worth $6,793. This insider now owns 1,026,565 shares in total.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -40.57 while generating a return on equity of -106.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kaltura Inc. (KLTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kaltura Inc. (KLTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kaltura Inc., KLTR], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Kaltura Inc.’s (KLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 84.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.20. The third major resistance level sits at $2.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.07.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Key Stats

There are currently 136,411K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 300.28 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 168,810 K according to its annual income of -68,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 43,270 K and its income totaled -12,800 K.