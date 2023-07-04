Last month’s performance of -14.86% for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is certainly impressive

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $1.16, up 4.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.235 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has traded in a range of $1.11-$13.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 29.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.60%. With a float of $11.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 727 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.53, operating margin of -62.53, and the pretax margin is -57.86.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -56.14 while generating a return on equity of -38.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.79

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

The latest stats from [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.13 million was superior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3375, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8472. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2450. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2775. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1275. The third support level lies at $1.0950 if the price breaches the second support level.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.98 million has total of 13,355K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 93,590 K in contrast with the sum of -52,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,331 K and last quarter income was 3,125 K.