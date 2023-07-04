Last month’s performance of 21.35% for Crane Company (CR) is certainly impressive

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $88.81, down -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.00 and dropped to $86.825 before settling in for the closing price of $89.12. Over the past 52 weeks, CR has traded in a range of $67.28-$89.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.80%. With a float of $56.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.07, operating margin of +11.54, and the pretax margin is +15.46.

Crane Company (CR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 2,867,684. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 37,495 shares at a rate of $76.48, taking the stock ownership to the 322,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s V.P. Treasury & Tax sold 49,409 for $119.88, making the entire transaction worth $5,923,151. This insider now owns 25,174 shares in total.

Crane Company (CR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.85) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +9.82 while generating a return on equity of 13.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Crane Company’s (CR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crane Company (CR)

The latest stats from [Crane Company, CR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.48 million was superior to 0.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $89.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $90.17. The third major resistance level sits at $91.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.82. The third support level lies at $84.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.91 billion has total of 56,729K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,375 M in contrast with the sum of 401,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 513,800 K and last quarter income was 61,800 K.