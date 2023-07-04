Last month’s performance of 3.40% for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is certainly impressive

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.31, up 0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, KXIN has traded in a range of $0.23-$1.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.40%. With a float of $126.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.83 million.

In an organization with 27 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.78, operating margin of -85.54, and the pretax margin is -102.06.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Kaixin Auto Holdings is 38.83%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -102.25 while generating a return on equity of -277.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (KXIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (KXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3169, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4488. However, in the short run, Kaixin Auto Holdings’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3263. Second resistance stands at $0.3331. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3463. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3063, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2931. The third support level lies at $0.2863 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 76.32 million has total of 228,383K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 82,840 K in contrast with the sum of -84,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 99,953 K and last quarter income was 76,817 K.