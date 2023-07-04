Last month’s performance of 33.45% for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) is certainly impressive

On July 03, 2023, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) opened at $14.10, higher 2.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.92 and dropped to $13.97 before settling in for the closing price of $14.26. Price fluctuations for CPS have ranged from $4.13 to $18.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -6.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.80% at the time writing. With a float of $16.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.78, operating margin of -3.12, and the pretax margin is -7.94.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 2.51%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.89) by -$0.79. This company achieved a net margin of -8.53 while generating a return on equity of -99.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.50% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.28 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (CPS) raw stochastic average was set at 55.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.22 in the near term. At $15.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.65. The third support level lies at $13.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Key Stats

There are currently 17,139K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 258.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,525 M according to its annual income of -215,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 682,460 K and its income totaled -130,370 K.