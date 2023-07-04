Last month’s performance of 4.32% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is certainly impressive

July 03, 2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) trading session started at the price of $19.50, that was 0.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.65 and dropped to $19.45 before settling in for the closing price of $19.43. A 52-week range for OCSL has been $17.25 – $21.48.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.40%. With a float of $72.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.08 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.10, operating margin of +28.53, and the pretax margin is +11.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 4.98%, while institutional ownership is 32.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 9,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $18.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,668 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s insider bought 1,000 for $17.79, making the entire transaction worth $17,788. This insider now owns 5,092 shares in total.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.62) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.45 while generating a return on equity of 2.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 14.35% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) raw stochastic average was set at 62.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.57. However, in the short run, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.65. Second resistance stands at $19.75. The third major resistance level sits at $19.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.35. The third support level lies at $19.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Key Stats

There are 77,080K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.51 billion. As of now, sales total 262,520 K while income totals 29,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 96,300 K while its last quarter net income were 21,520 K.