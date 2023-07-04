Last month’s performance of 7.72% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is certainly impressive

July 03, 2023, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) trading session started at the price of $180.40, that was 0.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $184.19 and dropped to $179.49 before settling in for the closing price of $181.03. A 52-week range for JBHT has been $156.07 – $200.64.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 15.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.00%. With a float of $81.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.72 million.

In an organization with 37151 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.15, operating margin of +8.82, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 616,180. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $176.05, taking the stock ownership to the 9,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s EVP Highway Services sold 1,200 for $175.30, making the entire transaction worth $210,360. This insider now owns 1,210 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.63% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 166.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.04.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 51.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $173.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $176.07. However, in the short run, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $184.57. Second resistance stands at $186.73. The third major resistance level sits at $189.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $179.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $177.33. The third support level lies at $175.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

There are 103,648K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.53 billion. As of now, sales total 14,814 M while income totals 969,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,230 M while its last quarter net income were 197,770 K.