Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 58614.0

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $2.31, up 12.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.75 and dropped to $2.3001 before settling in for the closing price of $2.31. Over the past 52 weeks, LEJU has traded in a range of $1.03-$9.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -1.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.80%. With a float of $1.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1326 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.08, operating margin of -30.86, and the pretax margin is -29.66.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -26.13 while generating a return on equity of -87.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leju Holdings Limited’s (LEJU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -65.44

Technical Analysis of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)

Looking closely at Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Leju Holdings Limited’s (LEJU) raw stochastic average was set at 18.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 208.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.67. However, in the short run, Leju Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.83. Second resistance stands at $3.01. The third major resistance level sits at $3.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.93.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.05 million has total of 13,682K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 343,180 K in contrast with the sum of -89,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 230,420 K and last quarter income was 6,120 K.