Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing American Resources Corporation (AREC) to new highs

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.00, soaring 3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.04 and dropped to $1.905 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. Within the past 52 weeks, AREC’s price has moved between $1.04 and $3.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 96.30%. With a float of $50.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.95 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.46, operating margin of -60.79, and the pretax margin is -3.66.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Coking Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Resources Corporation is 33.10%, while institutional ownership is 17.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 2,175. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,250 shares at a rate of $1.74, taking the stock ownership to the 1,624,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,250 for $1.57, making the entire transaction worth $1,961. This insider now owns 1,623,633 shares in total.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Trading Performance Indicators

American Resources Corporation (AREC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 124.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Resources Corporation, AREC], we can find that recorded value of 0.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, American Resources Corporation’s (AREC) raw stochastic average was set at 89.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6900. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.8100.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 149.79 million based on 78,213K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 39,470 K and income totals -1,450 K. The company made 8,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.