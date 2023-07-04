Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) to new highs

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.36, soaring 6.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, USAS’s price has moved between $0.34 and $0.76.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 69.60%. With a float of $210.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.43 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.75, operating margin of -29.06, and the pretax margin is -50.01.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is 4.32%, while institutional ownership is 27.67%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -51.98 while generating a return on equity of -49.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s (USAS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4438, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5012. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4067 in the near term. At $0.4233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3267.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 79.54 million based on 212,108K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 85,020 K and income totals -43,100 K. The company made 22,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.