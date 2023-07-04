Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) to new highs

Markets

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.36, soaring 6.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, USAS’s price has moved between $0.34 and $0.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 69.60%. With a float of $210.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.43 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.75, operating margin of -29.06, and the pretax margin is -50.01.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is 4.32%, while institutional ownership is 27.67%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -51.98 while generating a return on equity of -49.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s (USAS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4438, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5012. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4067 in the near term. At $0.4233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3267.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 79.54 million based on 212,108K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 85,020 K and income totals -43,100 K. The company made 22,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

A major move is in the offing as Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) market cap hits 386.46 million

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) stock priced at $5.84, down -2.04% from the previous...
Read more

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 23.79% last month.

Steve Mayer -
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $11.21, up 3.61% from the previous trading...
Read more

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) last year’s performance of 70.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.96, soaring 7.44% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.