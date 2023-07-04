Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) to new highs

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $11.80, down -7.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.8799 and dropped to $11.02 before settling in for the closing price of $12.22. Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has traded in a range of $7.57-$171.60.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -46.20%. With a float of $6.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2840 employees.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 2,159. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,836 shares at a rate of $0.37, taking the stock ownership to the 79,420 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s CEO & President sold 394,896 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $157,958. This insider now owns 210,318 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$14.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$7.6) by -$6.8. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -5.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -88.70, a number that is poised to hit -5.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -21.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Looking closely at Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 5.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 175.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.76. However, in the short run, Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.75. Second resistance stands at $12.24. The third major resistance level sits at $12.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.03.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 91.14 million has total of 7,952K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,412 M in contrast with the sum of -1,456 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 756,340 K and last quarter income was -175,010 K.