Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) to new highs

Company News

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) stock priced at $0.8345, up 5.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. GENE’s price has ranged from $0.78 to $2.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 67.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.20%. With a float of $13.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -35.00, operating margin of -136.67, and the pretax margin is -140.71.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -104.95 while generating a return on equity of -37.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genetic Technologies Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

Looking closely at Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE), its last 5-days average volume was 68160.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Genetic Technologies Limited’s (GENE) raw stochastic average was set at 9.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9568, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1115. However, in the short run, Genetic Technologies Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9167. Second resistance stands at $0.9433. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8033. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7767.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.46 million, the company has a total of 19,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,930 K while annual income is -5,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,331 K while its latest quarter income was -2,502 K.

