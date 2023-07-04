Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) to new highs

On July 03, 2023, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) opened at $0.67, lower -2.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6899 and dropped to $0.6231 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Price fluctuations for TSHA have ranged from $0.50 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.50% at the time writing. With a float of $37.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.26 million.

The firm has a total of 65 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.60, operating margin of -5037.05, and the pretax margin is -6635.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 23.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 12,735. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 18,100 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 8,957,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,508 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $7,384. This insider now owns 8,975,719 shares in total.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -6635.25 while generating a return on equity of -344.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., TSHA], we can find that recorded value of 0.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s (TSHA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7196, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4003. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6726. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7146. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7394. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6058, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5810. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5390.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Key Stats

There are currently 64,234K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,500 K according to its annual income of -166,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,710 K and its income totaled -17,620 K.