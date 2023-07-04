Search
Shaun Noe
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) to new highs

Company News

On July 03, 2023, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) opened at $0.67, lower -2.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6899 and dropped to $0.6231 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Price fluctuations for TSHA have ranged from $0.50 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.50% at the time writing. With a float of $37.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.26 million.

The firm has a total of 65 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.60, operating margin of -5037.05, and the pretax margin is -6635.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 23.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 12,735. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 18,100 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 8,957,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,508 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $7,384. This insider now owns 8,975,719 shares in total.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -6635.25 while generating a return on equity of -344.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., TSHA], we can find that recorded value of 0.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s (TSHA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7196, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4003. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6726. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7146. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7394. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6058, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5810. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5390.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Key Stats

There are currently 64,234K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,500 K according to its annual income of -166,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,710 K and its income totaled -17,620 K.

