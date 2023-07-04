Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is 14.33% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) stock priced at $6.86, down -0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.10 and dropped to $6.76 before settling in for the closing price of $6.97. LWLG’s price has ranged from $3.88 to $12.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 777,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $7.77, taking the stock ownership to the 29,128 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 27,625 for $8.21, making the entire transaction worth $226,663. This insider now owns 81,124 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -65.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 32.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 57.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.09 in the near term. At $7.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.58. The third support level lies at $6.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 831.37 million, the company has a total of 114,411K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -17,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,480 K.