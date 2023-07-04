Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 14,700 K

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $1.43, down -2.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.44 and dropped to $1.36 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. Over the past 52 weeks, LCTX has traded in a range of $1.02-$1.79.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 33.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.80%. With a float of $162.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.13 million.

In an organization with 78 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.10, operating margin of -153.17, and the pretax margin is -175.56.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 38.20%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -178.69 while generating a return on equity of -31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (LCTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (LCTX) raw stochastic average was set at 54.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3758, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3367. However, in the short run, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4433. Second resistance stands at $1.4767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5183. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2933.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 229.77 million has total of 170,174K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,700 K in contrast with the sum of -26,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,390 K and last quarter income was -4,370 K.