Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) 20 Days SMA touches -8.48%: The odds favor the bear

On July 03, 2023, Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) opened at $2.25, higher 10.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.39. Price fluctuations for LPTV have ranged from $2.21 to $14.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 268.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.20% at the time writing. With a float of $29.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.38 million.

The firm has a total of 67 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.92, operating margin of -73.94, and the pretax margin is -95.61.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Loop Media Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 2,300,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 460,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,914,373 shares.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -95.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Loop Media Inc. (LPTV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Loop Media Inc. (LPTV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Loop Media Inc., LPTV], we can find that recorded value of 0.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Loop Media Inc.’s (LPTV) raw stochastic average was set at 9.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.97.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Key Stats

There are currently 56,381K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 149.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,830 K according to its annual income of -29,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,390 K and its income totaled -9,820 K.