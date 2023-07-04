Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 14,510 K

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $6.86, up 1.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.04 and dropped to $6.789 before settling in for the closing price of $6.76. Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has traded in a range of $3.91-$11.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -82.10%. With a float of $247.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $370.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -148.13, operating margin of -1135.44, and the pretax margin is -1145.92.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 269,866. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 37,433 shares at a rate of $7.21, taking the stock ownership to the 1,509,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 16,543 for $7.21, making the entire transaction worth $119,263. This insider now owns 711,004 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1095.73 while generating a return on equity of -519.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 52.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) saw its 5-day average volume 4.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 29.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.02 in the near term. At $7.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.52.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.55 billion has total of 377,657K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40,700 K in contrast with the sum of -445,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,510 K and last quarter income was -146,770 K.