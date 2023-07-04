MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) posted a 7.75% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock priced at $65.69, down -0.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.42 and dropped to $64.49 before settling in for the closing price of $65.53. MTSI’s price has ranged from $42.85 to $76.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.00%. With a float of $51.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.80 million.

The firm has a total of 1200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.37, operating margin of +19.65, and the pretax margin is +36.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 198,478. In this transaction SVP, Operations of this company sold 3,250 shares at a rate of $61.07, taking the stock ownership to the 42,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s SVP, Operations sold 3,250 for $59.90, making the entire transaction worth $194,675. This insider now owns 45,585 shares in total.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +65.16 while generating a return on equity of 66.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 35.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., MTSI], we can find that recorded value of 0.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.

During the past 100 days, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (MTSI) raw stochastic average was set at 59.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.28. The third major resistance level sits at $68.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.55 billion, the company has a total of 70,884K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 675,170 K while annual income is 439,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 169,410 K while its latest quarter income was 25,760 K.