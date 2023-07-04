Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.55% last month.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $28.64, down -1.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.41 and dropped to $27.485 before settling in for the closing price of $28.16. Over the past 52 weeks, MAXN has traded in a range of $10.01-$38.91.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.80%. With a float of $22.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5344 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.81, operating margin of -18.69, and the pretax margin is -21.31.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is 48.76%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.47) by $0.93. This company achieved a net margin of -25.23 while generating a return on equity of -136.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s (MAXN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s (MAXN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.95 in the near term. At $30.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.29. The third support level lies at $25.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.50 billion has total of 45,410K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,060 M in contrast with the sum of -267,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 318,330 K and last quarter income was 20,270 K.