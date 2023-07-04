MBIA Inc. (MBI) is 2.44% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) stock priced at $8.57, up 3.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.99 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $8.64. MBI’s price has ranged from $7.33 to $14.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -21.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.70%. With a float of $47.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75 employees.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of MBIA Inc. is 12.94%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -99.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MBIA Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, MBIA Inc.’s (MBI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.08 in the near term. At $9.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.41. The third support level lies at $8.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 470.98 million, the company has a total of 54,885K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 154,000 K while annual income is -203,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,000 K while its latest quarter income was -93,000 K.