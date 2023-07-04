Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,980 K

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.1995, up 7.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1995 and dropped to $0.18 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, WNW has traded in a range of $0.16-$2.70.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 202.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -495.20%. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.16, operating margin of -95.42, and the pretax margin is -100.27.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -100.85 while generating a return on equity of -58.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -495.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) saw its 5-day average volume 94220.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 23.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1878, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5458. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1983 in the near term. At $0.2087, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2178. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1788, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1697. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1593.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.14 million has total of 60,945K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,980 K in contrast with the sum of -11,070 K annual income.