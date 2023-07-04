Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 53.74%

Company News

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.97, soaring 22.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $0.9256 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. Within the past 52 weeks, NMRD’s price has moved between $0.48 and $3.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -111.40%. With a float of $14.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.10 million.

In an organization with 32 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.93, operating margin of -1502.35, and the pretax margin is -2825.34.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nemaura Medical Inc. is 49.07%, while institutional ownership is 3.50%.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -2755.83 while generating a return on equity of -314.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 79.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.12 million. That was better than the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Nemaura Medical Inc.’s (NMRD) raw stochastic average was set at 75.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6918, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4288. However, in the short run, Nemaura Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2848. Second resistance stands at $1.4296. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6092. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9604, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7808. The third support level lies at $0.6360 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.92 million based on 28,899K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 500 K and income totals -13,890 K. The company made 70 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

No matter how cynical the overall market is Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) performance over the last week is recorded 29.42%

Shaun Noe -
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.18, soaring 23.22% from the previous...
Read more

$450.26K in average volume shows that Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
July 03, 2023, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) trading session started at the price of $17.23, that was 2.67% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Recent developments with Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.08 cents.

Shaun Noe -
On July 03, 2023, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) opened at $12.83, higher 1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.