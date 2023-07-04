Search
Shaun Noe
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) 20 Days SMA touches -3.72%: The odds favor the bear

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $25.98, down -0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.32 and dropped to $25.90 before settling in for the closing price of $26.12. Over the past 52 weeks, NGMS has traded in a range of $10.85-$27.77.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 57.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -465.50%. With a float of $12.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.52 million.

The firm has a total of 695 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of -3.89, and the pretax margin is -23.86.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of NeoGames S.A. is 77.85%, while institutional ownership is 39.10%.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -11.45 while generating a return on equity of -18.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -465.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NeoGames S.A.’s (NGMS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGames S.A. (NGMS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NeoGames S.A., NGMS], we can find that recorded value of 0.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, NeoGames S.A.’s (NGMS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.47. The third major resistance level sits at $26.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.36.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 888.10 million has total of 34,143K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 165,700 K in contrast with the sum of -18,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 49,530 K and last quarter income was -880 K.

