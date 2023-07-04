NEWR (New Relic Inc.) climbed 1.62 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $65.25, up 1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.70 and dropped to $64.89 before settling in for the closing price of $65.44. Over the past 52 weeks, NEWR has traded in a range of $49.76-$86.00.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.20%. With a float of $55.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.85 million.

The firm has a total of 2663 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.56, operating margin of -15.79, and the pretax margin is -19.01.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of New Relic Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 612,104. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 9,008 shares at a rate of $67.95, taking the stock ownership to the 13,143 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 15,000 for $69.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,041,300. This insider now owns 5,115,958 shares in total.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -19.47 while generating a return on equity of -54.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 68.64% during the next five years compared to -26.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Relic Inc.’s (NEWR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 140.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Relic Inc. (NEWR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New Relic Inc., NEWR], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, New Relic Inc.’s (NEWR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.86. The third major resistance level sits at $69.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $63.58.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.74 billion has total of 70,208K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 925,630 K in contrast with the sum of -180,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 242,490 K and last quarter income was -57,230 K.